Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Weapons fire from a tank lights the night sky.

Night Fire

An Army M1A2 Abrams tank assigned to the 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, fires during gunnery table V night iterations in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Jun. 6, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is among other units assigned to V Corps, the United States’ forward-deployed corps in Europe, which works with NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces.

