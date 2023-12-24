Explosive Situation

Army Sgt. Stephen Frech, a combat engineer assigned to the 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, applies an explosive breaching charge on a plywood wall while Army Spc. Randy Nunez, a combat engineer assigned to the 588th BEB, pulls security during training at Santahamina, Finland, June 30, 2022. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division and the Guard Jaeger Regiment of the Finnish army trained in Finland to strengthen relations and build interoperability.