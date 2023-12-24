An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A jet launches from the deck of an aircraft carrier.

Take Off

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Sunliners” of Strike Fighter Squadron 81, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Mediterranean Sea, July 13, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in U.S. Naval Forces Europe’s area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

