Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two airmen in hazmat suits handle depleted uranium rounds.

Rounds Removal

Air Force Sgt. Derin Creek and Staff Sgt. Cody Bialcak remove more than 500 depleted uranium rounds at Tooele Army Depot, Utah, June 23, 2022. The Utah Air National Guard Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squadron was tasked with emergency detonation of several depleted uranium rounds that had been compromised.

