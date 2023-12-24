Rounds Removal Air Force Sgt. Derin Creek and Staff Sgt. Cody Bialcak remove more than 500 depleted uranium rounds at Tooele Army Depot, Utah, June 23, 2022. The Utah Air National Guard Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squadron was tasked with emergency detonation of several depleted uranium rounds that had been compromised. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.04 MB) Tags: Army, Air Force, Air National Guard Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Perez VIRIN: 220623-Z-CO660-3713T.JPG Photo Gallery