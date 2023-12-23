Night Exercise Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division conduct a live-fire exercise with M1A2 Abrams main battle tanks at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 3, 2022. They deployed to Europe to assure NATO allies, deter aggression against NATO member states, and train with host-nation forces. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.76 MB) Tags: army, nato, ukraine response Photo By: Army Cpl. Austin Riel VIRIN: 220303-A-BA691-0007.JPG Photo Gallery