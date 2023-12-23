Chemical Cleaning

A Finnish soldier assigned to the Satakunta Jaeger Battalion applies cleaning chemicals on a soldier assigned to the 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. The two are participating in a Finnish defense training for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear weapons at Sakyla, Finland, July 13, 2022. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, and the Pori Brigade of the Finnish army began to strengthen relations and build interoperability between.