Boat Balance U.S. Marines and Mexican counterparts practice small boat flipping techniques while training with Sri Lankan, Indonesian and Australian service members during Rim of the Pacific 2022 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 6, 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in Rimpac, the world's largest international maritime exercise. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.52 MB) Tags: Indo-Pacific, Indopacom, Marine Corp, Rimpac 2022 Photo By: Marine Corps Cpl. Sydney Smith VIRIN: 220706-M-WC972-3114W.JPG Photo Gallery