Loading Ammo

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division load ammunition onto an M1A2 Abrams tank during training at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 7, 2022. The unit is assigned to V Corps, the nation's forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces.