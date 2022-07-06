Soldier Dismount

Soldiers assigned to the Chaos Company, 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division dismount an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle during a live-fire exercise at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, July 6, 2022. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division is among the units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, the U.S. forward deployed corps in Europe.