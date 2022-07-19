Fighter Formation

Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron, Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron, and Hellenic Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 115 Combat Wing fly over Souda Air Base in Greece, during Exercise Poseidon’s Rage 22, July 19, 2022. PR22 marks the first concurrent deployment of fourth- and fifth-generation fighter squadrons by the U.S. Air Force in Europe to the same forward operating location, showcasing the ability to conduct large force employment exercises and strengthening NATO capabilities.