Twilight Replenishment

Navy Command Master Chief Petty Officer Morgan Jones, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman, acts as a safety officer during a replenishment-at-sea with Italian Navy Vulcano-class logistics support ship ITS Vulcano in the Mediterranean Sea, July 4, 2022. Forrest Sherman is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two, a multinational, integrated task group that builds alliance cohesion at sea and provides continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict.