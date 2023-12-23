An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor watches an adjacent ship at sail. The ship is reflecting the orange glow of the sun on the horizon.

Twilight Replenishment

Navy Command Master Chief Petty Officer Morgan Jones, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman, acts as a safety officer during a replenishment-at-sea with Italian Navy Vulcano-class logistics support ship ITS Vulcano in the Mediterranean Sea, July 4, 2022. Forrest Sherman is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two, a multinational, integrated task group that builds alliance cohesion at sea and provides continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict.

