Rappelling Techniques

A Swedish marine from the 4th Marine Regiment, Swedish Amphibious Corps and Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Eric Masters, a Reconnaissance Marine assigned to the Special Training Branch, Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, review rappelling techniques during Exercise TYR 22 at the NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Centre in Souda Bay, Greece, July 11, 2022. TYR 22 is a maritime interdiction exercise that brings together U.S. Marines, Navy special warfare combatant-craft crewmen and Swedish marines to improve U.S. and NATO partner operational capacity, capability and interoperability.