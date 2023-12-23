An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two soldiers wearing hazmat suits hold a hose and spray down a military vehicle.

Wash Down

Finnish soldiers from the Satakunta Jaeger Battalion decontaminate a U.S. Army Light Medium Tactical Vehicle assigned to the 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division during Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear defense training in Sakyla, Finland, July 13, 2022. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division and the Pori Brigade of the Finnish army began summer training in Finland to strengthen relations and help build interoperability between the two nations.

