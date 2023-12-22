An official website of the United States Government 
A group of soldiers armed with rifles take a knee in a field and ready their weapons.

Loading Weapons

Army soldiers assigned to the Chaos Company, 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division load their weapons before a live-fire exercise in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, July 6, 2022. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe.

