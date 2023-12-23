Insertion and Extraction

Army soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment “First Strike”, 2nd Brigade Combat Team “Strike”, 101st Airborne Division and the 572nd Puma Squadron conduct fast-rope insertion and extraction system hot-load training in Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania, July 21, 2022. Units in the 101st will support V Corps mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent to reassure allies and regional partners.