Army Breach

Army combat engineers assigned to the 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division breach a window during training in Santahamina, Finland, Jun. 28, 2022. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division and the Guard Jaeger Regiment of the Finnish army began summer training in Finland to strengthen relations and help build interoperability between the two nations.