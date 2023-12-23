Missile Launch The guided-missile destroyer USS Chaffe launches an SM-2 Block IV missile during a joint surface-to-air missile exercise with the Royal Canadian navy off the coast of Hawaii as part of the Rim of the Pacific exercise, July 19, 2022. Twenty-six nations and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC, the world's largest international maritime exercise. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.53 MB) Tags: navy, rim of the pacific, rimpac Photo By: Canadian forces photo VIRIN: 220719-O-LR179-1006C.JPG Photo Gallery