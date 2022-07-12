An official website of the United States Government 
A pilot adjusts his oxygen mask while sitting in an aircraft.

Mask Movement

An Air Force pilot assigned to the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron adjusts his oxygen mask after boarding an F-16 Fighting Falcon at 86th Air Base, Romania, July 12, 2022. The squadron is deployed from the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, to support NATO’s enhanced air policing operations.

