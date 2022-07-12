Mask Movement An Air Force pilot assigned to the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron adjusts his oxygen mask after boarding an F-16 Fighting Falcon at 86th Air Base, Romania, July 12, 2022. The squadron is deployed from the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, to support NATO’s enhanced air policing operations. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.03 MB) Tags: air force, nato, ukraine support Photo By: Air Force Master Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb VIRIN: 220712-F-XD880-0026.JPG Photo Gallery