Smoky Shot

An Army M2A3 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle fires its main gun during a gunnery table VI iteration in Niinisalo, Finland, July 19, 2022. The M2A3 is assigned to the 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, which is among units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division. The Army works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, the United States’ forward-deployed corps in Europe.