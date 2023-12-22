Change of Command Army Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp, the 101st Airborne Division senior enlisted adviser, left, and Army Maj. Gen. J.P. McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell, case the unit colors during a ceremony at the division’s headquarters at Fort Campbell, Ky., July 5, 2022. The ceremony officially marks the Screaming Eagles’ deployment to Europe to assure NATO allies and deter Russian aggression in the region. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.4 MB) Tags: army, nato, ukraine response Photo By: Sirena Clark, Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office VIRIN: 220708-A-ET253-765.JPG Photo Gallery