In Position

Army Spc. Kenneth Black, assigned to the Chaos Company, 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, directs an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle into position to recover a squad as they conclude a live-fire exercise at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, July 13, 2022. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe.