A room of service members and other personnel sit at tables with an abundance of computers in front of several large display monitors.

Global Sentinel

The capstone event for Global Sentinel 22, a U.S. Space Command-hosted security cooperation event aimed at promoting responsible behavior in the space domain, kicks off at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 25, 2022. Space operators from 25 allied and partner nations are participating in the event.

