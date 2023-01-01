Buddy Squadron Two Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs fly alongside a Korean aircraft during Buddy Squadron over Wonju Air Base, South Korea, July 12. The bilateral exercise is designed for pilots, maintenance technicians and support personnel to build trust, introduce new tactics and exchange ideas. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.66 MB) Tags: Air Force, Training, South Korea, partnerships, Buddy Squadron Photo By: ROKAF Senior Master Sgt. Hyung Kwon VIRIN: 220712-F-D0439-005C.JPG Photo Gallery