Bradley Exit

Soldiers assigned to Chaos Company, 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division dismount an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle during a squad live-fire exercise at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, July 13, 2022. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps.