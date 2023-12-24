Falcon Guidance

An Air Force crew chief assigned to the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon for the last enhanced air-policing mission of the deployment at 86th Air Base, Romania, July 18, 2022. The 510th EFS deployed to Romania to support the operations over NATO airspace. The multinational NATO alliance currently hosts more than 100 combat aircraft on alert in the region, performing 24/7 patrols along the eastern borders.