An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Three soldiers fire their rifles in a field while another soldier watches.

Getting Instruction

Finnish soldiers fire M4A1 Carbines under the supervision of a U.S. soldier assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division at Niinisalo, Finland, July 21, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division to work alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, the United States’ forward-deployed corps in Europe.

Photo Gallery