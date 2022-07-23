An official website of the United States Government
A group of young students march with a Marine.

Devil Pups

Marine Corps Sgt. Daniel Hernandez marches with students during the Devil Pups Youth for America Program graduation at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, July 23, 2022. The Devil Pups program has been in existence since 1954. The program's mission is to challenge, educate and help young boys and girls learn self-reliance and responsibility.

