Devil Pups Marine Corps Sgt. Daniel Hernandez marches with students during the Devil Pups Youth for America Program graduation at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, July 23, 2022. The Devil Pups program has been in existence since 1954. The program's mission is to challenge, educate and help young boys and girls learn self-reliance and responsibility. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.99 MB) Tags: Marine Corps Photo By: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Hope Straley VIRIN: 220723-M-UP713-1137M.JPG Photo Gallery