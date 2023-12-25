An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers stand and watch a demonstration.

Look and Listen

Army Spc. YoungMin Noh, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, watches a demonstration during preliminary marksmanship instruction for the M4A1 Carbine at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, July 13, 2022. The 3/4 ABCT is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners.

Photo Gallery