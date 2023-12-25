Training Exercise

Army Staff Sgt. Joseph Jagiello, a section chief assigned to the 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, looks out from the top of an M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System during Exercise Dynamic Front 22 in the Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, July 17, 2022. Dynamic Front 22, led by 56th Artillery Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, is the premiere U.S.-NATO fires exercise in the European theater focusing on fire interoperability and increasing readiness, lethality and interoperability across the human, procedural and technical domains.