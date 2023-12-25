An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two soldiers watch as a mortar round soars into the air.

Mortar Fire

A Finnish soldier fires a mortar under the supervision of U.S. soldiers assigned to the Army’s 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division during a cross weapons training at Niinisalo, Finland, July 21, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is among units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, which is working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, the United States’ forward-deployed corps in Europe.

Photo Gallery