Mortar Fire

A Finnish soldier fires a mortar under the supervision of U.S. soldiers assigned to the Army’s 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division during a cross weapons training at Niinisalo, Finland, July 21, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is among units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, which is working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, the United States’ forward-deployed corps in Europe.