Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Castillo signals for a Seahawk helicopter to land on the flight deck of the USS Michael Monsoor during the Rim of the Pacific exercise in the Pacific Ocean, July 24, 2022. Twenty-six nations and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC, the world's largest international maritime exercise.