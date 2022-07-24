An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Green Guidance

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Castillo signals for a Seahawk helicopter to land on the flight deck of the USS Michael Monsoor during the Rim of the Pacific exercise in the Pacific Ocean, July 24, 2022. Twenty-six nations and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC, the world's largest international maritime exercise.

