Army Observations

A soldier assigned to the 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division uses binoculars at an observation post during Exercise Vigilant Foxat Niinisalo, Finland, July 28, 2022. The exercise includes soldiers from the U.S., Finland and the U.K. and provides an opportunity for forces to integrate and share force procedures with their counterparts.