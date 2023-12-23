Hornet Formation

Four F/A-18E Super Hornets, attached to Carrier Air Wing 1, fly in formation with French air force aircraft, including an Airbus A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport and two Rafale F3R combat aircraft, alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Mediterranean Sea, July 30, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations.