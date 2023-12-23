Arm Patch

An Army soldier assigned to Task Force Orion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard wears a Yavoriv Combat Training Center Advisor patch above their 27th IBCT patch during the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine Transfer of Authority ceremony in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 8, 2022. Task Force Orion assumed the JMTG-U mission from Task Force Gator, 53rd IBCT, Florida Army National Guard and will continue to ensure the combat effectiveness of Ukrainian military personnel and provide training on systems and equipment issued under the United States’ presidential drawdown authority.