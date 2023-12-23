An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A person feeds a goat.

Herd Health

A Camp Lemonnier member feeds a goat vitamins during a veterinary event in the village of Chabelley, Djibouti, Aug. 3, 2022. The Expeditionary Medical Facility at Camp Lemonnier and the Djiboutian Ministry of Agriculture provided vaccines to goats and sheep that were affected with a disease that can kill 40-60% of affected herds.

Photo Gallery