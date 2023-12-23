Herd Health A Camp Lemonnier member feeds a goat vitamins during a veterinary event in the village of Chabelley, Djibouti, Aug. 3, 2022. The Expeditionary Medical Facility at Camp Lemonnier and the Djiboutian Ministry of Agriculture provided vaccines to goats and sheep that were affected with a disease that can kill 40-60% of affected herds. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.65 MB) Tags: Djibouti, Air Force Photo By: Air Force Maj. A.J. Ruggieri VIRIN: 220804-A-LA696-1001C.JPG Photo Gallery