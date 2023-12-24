Toxic Bayou Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Randy Negrillo uses Identifier U and a MultiRAE portable chemical detector to scan for hazardous material during exercise Toxic Bayou at Naha Military Port, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 11, 2022. The exercise helped Marines refine skills in counter weapons of mass destruction operations across unique and challenging environments. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.52 MB) Tags: Marine Corps Photo By: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Weston Brown VIRIN: 220811-M-ER936-2123M.JPG Photo Gallery