An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine in a green hazmat suit holds up two bright yellow detectors.

Toxic Bayou

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Randy Negrillo uses Identifier U and a MultiRAE portable chemical detector to scan for hazardous material during exercise Toxic Bayou at Naha Military Port, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 11, 2022. The exercise helped Marines refine skills in counter weapons of mass destruction operations across unique and challenging environments.

Photo Gallery