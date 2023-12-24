Helicopter Hover

An Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 1st Squadron, 214th General Support Aviation Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts overwater training at Tampere, Finland, Aug. 4, 2022. The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade is one of the units supporting the U.S. European Command strategy by demonstrating U.S. commitment to European allies and partners to highlight U.S. capabilities to diverse audiences.