Color Guard

Soldiers assigned to Task Force Gator, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Florida Army National Guard provide a color guard for the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine transfer of authority ceremony in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 8, 2022. More than 140 soldiers assigned to the New York Army National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, collectively known as Task Force Orion, assumed the JMTG-U mission and will ensure the combat effectiveness of Ukrainian military personnel training on systems and equipment issued under the United States’ presidential drawdown authority.