All Hands on Deck

Sailors participate in an all-hands working party aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman in Souda Bay, Crete, Aug, 9, 2022. Forrest Sherman is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two, a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict.