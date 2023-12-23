Navy Day Ceremony

Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment “FIRST STRIKE”, 2nd Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE”, 101st Airborne Division, joined with NATO allies and partners for the Romanian Navy Day ceremony in Constanta, Romania, Aug. 15, 2022. 101st units will support V Corps mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent to reassure our Nations allies.