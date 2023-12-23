Joint Flight

Three Air Force F-22 Raptor aircraft assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf- Richardson, Alaska, fly alongside a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over Poland, Aug. 10, 2022. The NATO Air Shielding mission provides a near seamless shield from the Baltic to Black Seas, ensuring NATO Allies are better able to safeguard and protect Alliance territory, populations and forces from air and missile threat.