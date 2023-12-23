Joint Flight Three Air Force F-22 Raptor aircraft assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf- Richardson, Alaska, fly alongside a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over Poland, Aug. 10, 2022. The NATO Air Shielding mission provides a near seamless shield from the Baltic to Black Seas, ensuring NATO Allies are better able to safeguard and protect Alliance territory, populations and forces from air and missile threat. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.99 MB) Tags: European Command, NATO, Air Force, Partnerships, Ukraine Response Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Long VIRIN: 220810-F-GK113-0037.JPG Photo Gallery