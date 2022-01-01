Chesty Pullers The Chesty Pullers, a Marine Corps paddle team, race to the finish line during the 12th annual Dragon Boat Races and Festival in Oriental, N.C., Aug. 13, 2022. The festival raises money for local charities and non-profit organizations and gives Marines the opportunity to build a stronger relationship with their local communities. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (4.75 MB) Tags: marine corps, sports Photo By: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Symira Bostic VIRIN: 220813-M-CH301-1437.JPG Photo Gallery