Stow Away

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Bernstein stows away a line on the flight deck during sea and anchor detail as the guided missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius departs Naval Station Rota, Spain after a brief stop for fuel, Aug. 3, 2022. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.