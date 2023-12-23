Warrior Wheels Army Sgt. 1st Class Brandt Ireland, a member of the U.S. Special Operations Command team, competes in cycling during the 2022 DOD Warrior Games in Orlando, Fla., Aug. 22, 2022. More than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes are competing in 12 adaptive sporting events during the games. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.08 MB) Tags: special operations command, socom, army, wounded warriors, sports, warrior games 22 Photo By: Roger L. Wollenberg, DOD VIRIN: 220822-A-BB251-007.JPG Photo Gallery