Raptor Refueling

An Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall in England, refuels an Air Force F-22 Raptor over Poland, Aug. 10, 2022. The F-22 Raptor is assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.