Funeral Honors

Marines from the "The President’s Own" Marine Band and soldiers assigned to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as "The Old Guard," conduct military funeral honors for Medal of Honor recipient Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. John Canley at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Aug. 25, 2022. Canley was awarded the Medal of Honor in 2018 for his actions during the battle of Hue City, Vietnam, in 1968.