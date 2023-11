Cargo Push

Air Force Senior Airman Natasha Mundt, a loadmaster assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron, works with fellow airmen to load Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System munitions aboard a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Aug. 13, 2022. The cargo was part of a security assistance package for Ukraine.