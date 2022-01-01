An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman standing at the foot of a ramp gives hand directions to an airman driving a forklift loaded with cargo.

Getting Directions

Airmen assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron load cargo into a U.S. Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 23, 2022. The squadron conducts rapid global mobility operations vital to the multinational coalition dedicated to defeating ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

