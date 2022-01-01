Getting Measurements

Air. Force Tech. Sgt. Jose Cardoza, C-17A Globemaster III aircraft loadmaster assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, measures the restraints on an Army M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Aug. 27, 2022. The 816th EAS conducts rapid, global mobility operations vital to a multinational effort to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.