Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Paratroopers jump from an aircraft.

Airborne Ops

Army paratroopers assigned to the 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct an airborne operation from an Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft onto the Juliet drop zone in Pordenone, Italy, Aug. 10, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the Army’s contingency response force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.

